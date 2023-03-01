The Lonely Tribute Show – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Thursday May 18

Chilliwack – The Lonely are back with a new show for 2023!

Featuring the music of Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Carole King, Everly Brothers, Linda Ronstadt, Wilbury’s, The Shadows and many more The Lonely present a dynamic and sensitive show that is sure to please!

The Lonely have been wowing audiences across North America for 7 years and this new show is the next chapter in the bands history.

Grand piano, vintage equipment, nice shoes and pressed suits, this is great music, done right.

Facebook page info is here.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT:

** www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca **

** or call the box office: 604-391-SHOW (7469) **

HUB International Theatre

9201 Corbould St. Chilliwack

Doors 7:00pm

Show 7:30pm