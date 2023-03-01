KISS – End of the Road Tour in Vancouver – Final Show Ever (they said that last time…)

Vancouver/New York – Yes, they said this in 2019 pre-pandemic, but, they look serious this time.

KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.



Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6th, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at livenation.com.

KISS plays Rogers Arena in Vancouver on November 8.