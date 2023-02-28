Highway 10 – Langley Bypass Closing at CP Rail Crossing for Rail Repairs

Langley – Drivers are advised that Langley Bypass (Highway 10) will be fully closed for 24 hours at the CP Rail crossing, just west of Glover Road in Langley.

The Langley Bypass will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, until 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 2.

The full closure is necessary for CP Rail to safely conduct repairs at its crossing. Drivers must obey signs and traffic-control personnel.

Signs will advise drivers of detour routes, and access to businesses on Langley Bypass remain open.

For updates, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/