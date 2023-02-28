Chilliwack – Hawksley Workman And Ryan Mcmahon Concerts this March at Bozzini’s

Hawksley Workman with Mr. Lonely on Piano

Saturday March 18

Doors 8:00 Show 9:30

Tickets $ 40 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone

(No refunds – exchanges for a future show allowed up to 48 hrs prior to showtime)



Hawksley Workman is a JUNO Award-winning and Gold Record certified singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Since his ground-breaking self-produced indie debut For Him and The Girls (1999) through to chart-topping singles of 2020, Hawksley has careened between major label international smash hits to Canadiana soaked indie releases. Boasting a catalogue of 17 solo records, Hawksley’s genre defying style strings together folk, chart pop and irrepressible cabaret. His show-stopping vocals on songs about weather, love, heartbreak and tales of end-times have garnered him a league of devoted fans.

Hawksley Workman

Ryan McMahon duo with Joel Spillette on Piano

Wednesday, March 15

Doors 6:30 Show 8:00

Tickets only $ 25

Tickets on sale now at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone

Ryan was here exactly one year ago for what was a great night of music. This time he will be jumping into the van with Uncle Joel Spillette, his pal who he has known since he was 17.5, to tour Western Canada. Joel plays piano & is a great hang. Lots of stories, and laughs will ensue.