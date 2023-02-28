Chilliwack Fire Respond to Unoccupied Home on Second Avenue – Fire Considered Suspicious

Chilliwack – Early Tuesday morning (@5:30AM February 28), Chilliwack Fire responded to a structure fire in the 46000 block of 2nd Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke venting from the eaves of a two storey, unoccupied residential house.

Firefighters gained access and quickly extinguished the fire. There was minor fire and water damage with significant smoke damage to the remainder of the house.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about any of the fires, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca