BC Transit Valley Service Resumes Wednesday March 1 – Further Driver Job Action Not Yet Known

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is notifying its riders that effective the start of scheduled service Wednesday March 1, transit will resume full operation in the communities of Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and the Fraser Valley Express.



BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter. We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region.



CUPE Local 561 has not announced further planned service disruptions due to job action at this time, however BC Transit is continuing to monitor the situation and will advise customers as soon as possible once we are made aware of future service impacts.



BC Transit is the Provincial Crown Agency responsible for the delivery of transit services outside of Greater Vancouver. We contract the services of private operating companies to deliver these transit services. These companies hire and manage their own workforces.



The labour dispute is between BC Transit’s contractor – First Transit – and their unionized employees. BC Transit will continue to update customers in the event job action further impacts service in these communities. We encourage customers to sign up to receive alerts at bctransit.com. Customers may also follow @BCTransit on Twitter for updates.