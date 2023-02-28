Archway Hosting Toward Genuine Reconciliation Workshop with UFV Professor Keith Carlson – Wednesday March 8

Abbotsford – The Archway Diversity Education program is hosting a workshop called Towards Genuine Reconciliation with Professor Keith Carlson on March 8th. The workshop will discuss settler colonialism, an overview of local Indigenous culture and history, and how non-Indigenous people can help move towards genuine reconciliation. There will also be space for questions and discussions in a safe environment.

“Our country and community have become more aware of Indigenous history, issues and resilience but are often unaware of what their role is in moving towards reconciliation,” said Muhi Bakini, the Supervisor of the Archway Diversity Education program. “We look forward to learning more from Carlson and from each other as we discuss what concrete steps we can take.”

The event is free and open to all community members who have an interest in understanding more about their role in reconciliation. It can be attended in-person or online.

The Archway Diversity Education program promotes cross-cultural understanding and learning within our community through training, resource library, consulting on policy and delivering workshops.

Carlson holds the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous and Community-engaged History at the University of the Fraser Valley, where he is the Director of the new Peace and Reconciliation Centre. He began his professional career working as the Research Coordinator for the Stó:lō Nation for nine years.

As an ethnohistorian, Carlson recognizes that many of the contemporary challenges and problems facing society are anchored in history and can be better understood and addressed through an examination of the systems that created and sustain them. As Director of the Peace and Reconciliation Centre, Carlson’s approach is to not merely identify and critique the sources and causes of conflict, trauma, colonialism, and inequity, but to help people design and implement new and better ways of doing things. His principal focus is to contribute to the dismantling of settler colonialism and white privilege and to identifying new systems of shared authority that create mutual advantage.

The free event will be held on March 8th from 6pm – 8pm. People can attend in person at Archway Community Services (2420 Montrose Avenue) or attend virtually. To sign-up, please visit Archway.ca/Diversity