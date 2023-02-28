After Three Years, the Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade Returns Saturday, April 22

Surrey – The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, the largest in the world, will return to the streets of Surrey on Saturday, April 22nd following three years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.



Event organizers, Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar expect the triumphant return of the parade will draw in excess of 500,000 guests from around the world to gather along the route. The parade itself features a colourful and entertaining procession of over 2500 participants representing 20 community organizations. Hundreds of booths along the route, sponsored by local businesses and families give away free food and treats to onlookers.



“After having to cancel the parade and the other weekend celebrations for the past three years, we know that the community locally in BC as well as guests who travel from as far away as across the US, Europe and Australia will be thrilled to hear that the 2023 Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade is definitely back on,” says Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar President Gurdeep Singh Samra. “We are expecting significant crowds to gather to celebrate this important event in the Sikh calendar, and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages and ethnicities to celebrate along with us at this free, family-friendly event.”



The Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, along with a number of supporting agencies including Fraser Health, the Surrey RCMP, the City of Surrey (including City of Surrey Bylaws office) are reminding businesses and individuals participating in the Parade-route kiosks and stands to observe safe practices. All of these practices and other detailed information, including the parade route map, can be found outlined in detail on the parade website at: SurreyVaisakhiParade.com.



Surrey Vaisakhi Parade logo