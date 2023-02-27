Three Downtown Mission Buildings Honoured During Heritage Week

Mission —Three buildings downtown have been given Heritage Awards to honour and celebrate their significance in the community. Buildings located at 33057 – 1st Avenue, 33120 and 33128 – 1st Avenue, and 33026 – 2nd Avenue were honoured for their distinction and character.

The award winners were selected by the Heritage Commission and distributed by Mayor Paul Horn and Ken Hood, Chair of the Mission Community Heritage Commission during the Feb. 20 Council meeting.

“We are fortunate to have dedicated community members who are willing to invest time, money and energy into preserving the places that help us to tell our story,” said Mayor Horn. “Council was honoured to give these awards and appreciated the work done by our Heritage Commission. We hope to see more worthy award winners next year.”