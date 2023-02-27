Service Disruption Facing Customers within Fraser Valley Transit Systems – Monday and Tuesday February 27 and 28 – Handy Dart Not Affected – #FVX Will Pose Challenge for UFV Students

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is notifying its riders that CUPE Local 561 operating under First Transit has indicated increasing job action and will cease service in the Agassiz-Harrison, Central Fraser Valley, Chilliwack and Hope transit systems as of the start of the scheduled service on February 27 to the end of service on February 28. This will impact customers in the communities of Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and customers using the Fraser Valley Express.



This service disruption will not impact handyDART service, which will remain fully operational in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission.

BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter. We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that the job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region.



BC Transit is the Provincial Crown Agency responsible for the delivery of transit services outside of Greater Vancouver. We contract the services of private operating companies to deliver these transit services. These companies hire and manage their own workforces.



The labour dispute is between BC Transit’s contractor – First Transit – and their unionized employees. BC Transit will update customers as more information becomes available. We encourage customers to sign up to receive alerts at bctransit.com. Customers may also follow @BCTransit on Twitter for updates.

All UFV classes and activities at all campuses will continue as scheduled under normal operating hours.

Transit areas affected:

Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Harrison, Agassiz, the District of Kent, and Hope. The Fraser Valley Express service (#66) could also be withdrawn.

Please contact your instructor if, after investigating alternative ways to campus, you are concerned about potentially arriving late or missing classes.

Increased traffic:

UFV campuses may experience an increase in vehicle traffic which will impact parking lots and drop-off zones. Please allow extra time for your commute.

Carpooling, car sharing, and drop-off/pick-up:

You may want to investigate ride sharing with other students, family, or friends or look at using online carpool apps or ride share providers.

If you are being dropped off and picked up at UFV, please ensure you plan these locations in advance.

Further updates will be posted to ufv.ca and shared over UFV’s social media.