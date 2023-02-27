Skip to content

Chilliwack Man Arrested at YVR Trying to Import Over 1,350 Prohibited Weapons from China

Home
Crime
Legal
Chilliwack Man Arrested at YVR Trying to Import Over 1,350 Prohibited Weapons from China

Chilliwack/Vancouver – In a Monday release from Canada Border Services Agency, they say that in January , border services officers at CBSA Commercial Operations, Vancouver International Airport District, intercepted several parcels containing large quantities of prohibited weapons. The parcels, destined for addresses in Chilliwack, were imported from China using a false declaration. This case was referred to the CBSA’s Pacific Region Criminal Investigations team.

On January 25, CBSA investigators arrested a Chilliwack resident for suspected offences under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code. A number of prohibited weapons and firearms were also found during the arrest. On January 26, CBSA investigators executed a search warrant on a residence in Chilliwack, where numerous additional prohibited weapons were seized.

In total, over 1,350 prohibited weapons and 13 prohibited firearms were seized including:

  • 360 stun guns
  • 422 prohibited knives
  • 171 stun batons
  • 7 spring-loaded batons
  • 390 brass knuckles
  • 13 conducted energy weapons (Tasers – classified as prohibited firearms).

The CBSA is reviewing all evidence and charges are pending.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts