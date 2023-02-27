Chilliwack Independent Film Festival Presents “First Steps in Acting” Starting March 4

Chilliwack – In collaboration with the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Chilliwack Independent Film Festival are holding a unique acting class.

Starting March 4th Chilliwack Independent Film Festival have “First Steps in Acting” with esteemed actress Alexandra Wallis. A 2-hour class running Saturdays for 6 weeks, it’s the perfect entry into learning the techniques and tools needed for acting. (11-15 year olds).

Then starting March 23rd we have our adult classes “The Actor’s Journey” beginning. Register today via the link in the bio and take your first steps into acting.

“First Steps In Acting”

March 4th – April 8th

Saturdays 10am – 12pm

11 – 15 Year olds

https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/first…/…

“The Actor’s Journey”

March 23rd – April 27th

Thursdays 6.30pm – 8.30pm

Adult Classes

https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/the…/…

“Intro To Filmmaking”

March 4th – April 8th

Saturdays 10am – 12pm

15 – 18 years old

https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/intro-to…/…