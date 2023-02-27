2023 Fraser Valley Women’s Expo – March 3 to 5 – Heritage Park

Chilliwack – The 2023 Fraser Valley Women’s Expo is March 3 to 5 at Heritage Park in Chilliwack.

Website and Ticket info is here.

Empowering small businesses and helping women find products and services they love is their mission at the Fraser Valley Women’s Expo.

The Expo offers a fantastic day out with girlfriends, Mothers and Daughters to relax, get pampered, and have fun.

Highlights of the event include great shopping at over 200 exhibits, free samples, live music, free makeovers, a fashion show, informative workshops, food and beverage sampling, career and business resources, decorating and travel ideas, entertainment, health and wellness advice, fantastic prizes, and much more. It’s truly the ultimate girl’s day out.

One of the highlighted speakers is Chilliwackian Fatima Zaidi.

Fatima Zaidi

Fatima is a leadership strategist and expert, motivational and two times TEDx Speaker, and the Founder of Project Instigate. Most comfortable and “in her element” on stage, as a storyteller Fatima discovered her passion for public speaking at age 7. From magic shows to inspirational talks, she discovered the power of influence through her stage presence. Having lived in three continents and four countries, Fatima experienced both barriers and opportunities in each culture and lifestyle and used public speaking as an avenue to shatter glass ceilings and to push the envelope on what is considered “possible” quickly gaining the reputation of being “unstoppable”.

Most recently, Fatima has developed a ground-breaking program called Biotope Leadership that she facilitates at schools, organizations and businesses teaching how to create a thriving environment for us and those around us and lead a purposeful and fulfilling life.