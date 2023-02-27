Skip to content

2023 BC Sportsmen's Show Returns to TRADEX – March 3 – 5

2023 BC Sportsmen’s Show Returns to TRADEX – March 3 – 5

Abbotsford – The BC Sportsmen’s Show makes its return to TRADEX this spring for another exciting edition. March 3rd through 5th, this all-encompassing showcase will cover every aspect of the outdoor lifestyle. The 2023 show will mark the 30th anniversary of this highly anticipated event and promises to gather the best of the hunting, boating, and fishing lifestyle.

“30 years is an exciting milestone in this continuously growing event” said Les Trendall, Show Manager. “This show is a longstanding tradition in British Columbia, and we are excited to be back.”

The BC Sportsmen’s Show continually welcomes tens of thousands of outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen to see the wide range of exhibitors, products and seminars. Whatever the outdoor adventure, visitors will find the products and services they need for fishing, boating, camping, ATVing, hunting, and much more.

For details, visit www.BCSportsmenShow.ca and follow the show on Facebook and Instagram.

SHOW HOURS:

Friday, March 3, 2023
Noon – 9pm

Saturday, March 4, 2023
9am – 6pm

Sunday, March 5, 2023
10am – 5pm

