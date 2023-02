Fraser Valley – The snowfall continues to pile up. As of 730AM Sunday morning, Roger Pannett of Environment Canada said Chilliwack alone, has received 31cms and counting. Abbotsford received 22 cms, Agassiz 17 cms and Hope 10 cms.

The snow will turn to rain later Sunday afternoon as we dig out.

The Winter storm warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt.