Snow Held Off for Coldest Night of the Year (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – The Saturday snow held off long enough for the annual walks for the Coldest Night of the Year.

Depending on the location, various groups benefited from the donation of time and monies.

Coldest Night of the Year Website is here.

In Chilliwack it was for Ann Davis.

281 walkers with over $56,000 raised as of February 26.

Pictured below – Berni Solheim’s Walkers Team raised just over $2,700 for the Ann Davis Transition Society at the Coldest Night of the Year event.

In Abbotsford it was for Cyurs Centre.

It was an on line event due to permit issues with the city. 60 teams and over $8000 raised.

In Mission for Mission Hope Centre and Mission Youth House.

109 walkers and $29,000 raised.

