Mission – An open vendor call is now up for “One For The Money, Two For The Show”, a two date artisan and farm market event.

McConnell Creek Hall

35483 Hartley Road, Mission

Saturday March 18

Saturday April 15

9am to 2pm

These dates will take you up to the start of the traditional market season in May.

$40 one date, both dates $70

Includes 1 – 7 foot table with chair and a welcome package including a light lunch.

To book contact Trena Bennett via TEXT 604. 556. 4138 or private message via Facebook.

Table fees by etransfer or credit card.