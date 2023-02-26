4th Place for Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden at 2023 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia

Cultus Lake/Bakuriani, Georgia (Alpine Canada/CBC) – After being named to the Canadian National team in ski cross at the 2023 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, it just wasn’t meant to be. Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden was a mere 9-tenths of a second from reaching the podium. Howden finished fourth.

Results are at this link.

FISfreestyle posted on February 15 that due to the forecast for warm temperatures, the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Oberwiesenthal (GER) scheduled from 3-5 March has to be cancelled.