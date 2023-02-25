Rocky Mountain High – Celebrating the Music of John Denver – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – April 25

Chilliwack – “He was born in the summer of his 27th year, coming home to a place he’d never been before” – John Denver, Rocky Mountain High.

It was twenty five years ago John Denver was tragically taken from this world, but his music and legacy live on. Rocky Mountain High celebrates John’s music as it was first arranged by his longtime friend, conductor and arranger, Lee Holdridge.

Over the past four years, Canadian recording artist Rick Worrall, has worked very closely with Mr. Holdridge to painstakingly rebuild John’s library of songs to allow this material to be performed as it was at the height of his career. Together with his brother Steve who has toured with the likes of Tom Cochrane, Amy Sky, and Kim Stockwood to name a few, they head up an Allstar lineup of some of Canada’s best musicians, who stay true to John’s musicianship and style.

Geek SOS Services Ltd. is behind the BC Spring Tour of Rocky Moutain High – Celebrating the Music of John Denver. Featuring vocals by Canadian recording artist Rick and Steve Worrall, supported by a fifteen piece all-star band, comprised of some of the best-known musicians from across BC and Canada.

Chilliwack – The Hub Theatre – April 25th 7:30 pm

www.tickets.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca

Tickets on sale now.