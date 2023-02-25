Chilliwack’s Ann Davis 2023 Coldest Night of the Year – Saturday February 25

Chilliwack – It is an important date on the calendar.

You can register your team for Coldest Night of the Year. Ann Davis Transition Society are once again hosting amazing community building event. Ann Davis Transition Society will be walking together on February 25, in the rain and snow.

This year’s event has been moved to Evergreen Hall.

4:00 pm: Meet Check-in opens

5:00 pm: Move Opening remarks + send-off

6:00 pm: Munch Light meal served

The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Team up, fund raise, and gather for good… because it’s cold out there.

If you have any questions about how to start a team, how to donate, or how to sponsor, please call Ann Davis Transition Society front desk at (604) 792 – 2760 ext. 201 or email at info@anndavis.org

Use the link below to get started!! https://cnoy.org/register