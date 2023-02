Sardis – From GW Graham Athletics: Coach Holford and the Grade 9 Girls Grizzlies have continued their upset streak. As the 15 seed at the Provincial championship, the girls have gone back to back to back wins.

With their win in the semi final Friday night, by 1 point, the Grizzlies will once again represent GW Graham in the Grade 9 Girls Provincial Championship game for the second straight year.

Tip off is 3PM at Heritage Woods Secondary in Coquitlam.