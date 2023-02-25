6AM Saturday UPDATE – Cold Temperatures and Weekend Snow

Fraser Valley – Thursday was a record breaker as far as cold temperatures went. Now comes a gradual warm up and the potential for snow – 10cms to 30cms potentials.

From Environment Canada:

3:22 AM PST Saturday 25 February 2023

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Heavy snow is expected tonight.



Where: Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and Sea to Sky highway – from Squamish to Whistler.



When: Tonight.



Hazards: Total snowfall amounts ranging from 15 to 25 cm with local amounts up to 35 cm.



Remarks: A significant weather system will push across the South Coast this weekend bringing widespread snow to the region. Periods of light snow will start this afternoon and intensify to heavy snow this evening. Heavy snow is expected to ease early Sunday morning for most regions.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.