Chilliwack Visual Arts Association – Moorage/The Davis Road Collective – O’Connor Gallery – February 22 to March 25

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Visual Arts Association present Moorage/The Davis Road Collective at the O’Connor Gallery (Chilliwack Cultural Centre) – February 22 to March 25,

The members of the Davis Road collective share a passion for the trees and lakes of the interior of BC. The concept for Moorage came out of an antique store find. The Toby, an 8’ folding boat made by hand, caused the three artists to reflect on the changing nature of the lakes and forests of the interior as a refuge from urbanization.

Part memory and part nostalgia the installation is a statement of longing for a connection with the earth uncoupled from endless commercialization and for a

recognition that what seems timeless is in fact fragile and cannot be taken for granted.

The health of the trees is the hum in the background of how we view summers at the lake. The experience of the seasonal trek to the campsite or cabin is deeply embedded in our national psyche and intimately connected with the trees of BC. Lysle Barmy’s photos on metal, Jane Everett’s charcoal drawings and Lilly Thorne’s printed and embroidered fabric come together to evoke in the audience their own memories and experience of the lake.