Chilliwack School Trustee Dr. Carin Bondar Nominated for ‘Best Science or Nature Documentary’ at Canadian Screen Awards

Chilliwack – Chilliwack School Trustee Dr. Carin Bondar has been nominated for ‘Best Science or Nature Documentary’ at the Canadian Screen Awards.

From her Facebook page – Dr. Carin Bondar, SD33 Trustee: A documentary that I took part in last year has been nominated for ‘Best Science or Nature Documentary’ at the Canadian Screen Awards! Our Canada/Australia based team is thrilled to be up there with some of the best films in the world. My role in the film is explaining the movement of carbon through the processes of PHOTOSYNTHESIS and RESPIRATION.

I am honored to be explaining these concepts alongside the legendary Neil deGrasse Tyson in the film.

This documentary was directed by the Canada/Australia duo of Niobe Thompson and Daniella Ortega – both are masters of the storytelling in science craft.

Congratulations to Handful of Films and Genepool Productions and the entire teams! The nomination itself is a huge win.

https://vimeo.com/677603033?fbclid=IwAR1XC3Cy9ZUcBdikzDARa1c9HfTYP5vrTf1xJHIcSclIuwNn_36OIeMHymY

#CdnScreenAwards The full list is available now at academy.ca/nominees.