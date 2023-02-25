Chilliwack Fire – Kitchen Stove Top Fire on Garden Drive – Hot Oil Ignited

Chilliwack – On Friday afternoon (February 24), 20 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, and 6 responded to a reported structure fire in the 9000 block of Garden Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves of a residential duplex.

Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished a kitchen related fire. Fortunately, the lone occupant had safely evacuated once she discovered the fire.

Fire, smoke and water damage was limited to the kitchen area of the upstairs suite.

No one was hurt.

The fire originated on the kitchen’s stove top and the cause is related to an unattended pot of oil igniting after the tenant became distracted.

There were no working smoke alarms in this suite.



Chilliwack Fire remind all residents to be very vigilant when cooking, especially when using cooking oils on the stove top, and to ensure they have working smoke alarms.