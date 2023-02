Sardis – Artist and Vendor Call for Artisan & Farm Market at Sardis Park.

The vendor list is growing every day and organizers are still looking for Seasonal Vendors for Produce /fruit/veggie, meat/cheese, Coffee, hot dogs, ice cream/cold deserts, honey, eggs, candles.

If you can only do casual vending, that’s OK too!

For more information, contact Heather at www.afmarket.ca