Abby PD UPDATE on Friday’s Fatal Collision on South Parallel Road

Abbotsford – On Friday afternoon (February 24) AbbyPD dealt with a serious collision in the 35400 block of South Parallel Road while conducting routine patrols.

Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle which had left the roadway and collided with a parked commercial trailer. First responders provided lifesaving medical care, but the 48-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries.

Highway 1 near Whatcom Road was closed for almost a hour in each direction as an air ambulance arrived.

AbbyPD Patrol officers are in the early stages of this investigation and are being assisted by the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS). All roads in the area have since reopened to vehicle traffic.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been driving eastbound along Highway #1 from Sumas Way to Whatcom Road between the hours of 2:15 pm and 2:30. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2022-8518