UPDATE – Abbotsford Coldest Night of the Year 2023 Now Virtual Event Sponsored by Cyrus Centre Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Sponsored by Abbotsford’s Cyrus Centre Ministries , The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

The Saturday February 25 event has now become a virtual walk.

From their Instagram page:

It is with sincere disappointment that we must announce our annual Coldest Night of the Year walk has transitioned to a virtual event. We deeply enjoy gathering together, in person, every year to walk as a community and create awareness around youth homelessness. We are grateful for the ongoing support and involvement from individuals in the community that have continuously made this event an annual success. Due to changes within the City of Abbotsford policies and requirements, we have faced significant barriers in coordinating this event and it has been made clear to us that our event would not be allowed to proceed as it has in past years. For individuals who are currently registered, you will receive an email this week addressing specific details of these changes, including a time at which you will be able to pick up your toque. We hope that individuals will continue to register and help us raise important funds that provide necessary support and services to youth in our community facing homelessness.