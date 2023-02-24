FVN AM News Friday February 24, 2023. Potential Snow, Golf Expo (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Friday February 24, 2023. Potential Snow, Golf Expo.
Chilliwack (Roger Pannett/Environment Canada) – Yup this was record cold for February 23. Roger Pannett of Environment Canada weather watch fame confirmed the chilly numbers.
Abbotsford (with files from CBC) – The haunting memories of the November 2021 atmospheric river and flooding were once again at the forefront on Thursday.
Chillliwack – Don’t let his young looks fool you. He knows his stuff. That’s why Brad Latham has become the youngest ever President of CADREB