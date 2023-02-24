Cold Temperatures and Weekend Snow

Fraser Valley – Thursday was a record breaker as far as cold temperatures went. Now comes a gradual warm up and the potential for snow – 10cms to 30cms potentials.

From Environment Canada:

5:08 AM PST Friday 24 February 2023

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Heavy snow is expected Saturday night.



Where: Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Whistler, and Sea to Sky highway – from Squamish to Whistler.



When: Saturday night.



Hazards: Total snowfall amounts ranging from 10 to 30 cm.



Remarks: A significant weather system will push across the South Coast this weekend bringing widespread snow to the region. Periods of light snow will start on Saturday and intensify to heavy snow Saturday night. Heavy snow is expected to ease early Sunday morning for most regions.



Due to the variability in the track of the low pressure system and the strength of the Arctic outflow winds, there is some uncertainty associated with the exact snowfall amounts. Current guidance suggests total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm with near 30 cm possible over upslope regions and higher terrain.



Warnings will be issued as the event draws closer. Be prepared for challenging travel conditions Saturday night to Sunday.