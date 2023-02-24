chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 23, 2023 – Chilliwack RCMP says no child pornography found in school’s books – Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon , Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 23, 2023 – Chilliwack RCMP says no child pornography found in school’s books – Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon , Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice ,

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Chilliwack RCMP says no child pornography found in school’s books.

• Transit drivers dispute update • Restorative Justice Fundraiser

AND… • WHL and Chilliwack? PLUS!

Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Interview: Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice

News Director: Don Lehn Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™