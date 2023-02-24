chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 23, 2023 – Chilliwack RCMP says no child pornography found in school’s books – Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon , Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 23, 2023 – Chilliwack RCMP says no child pornography found in school’s books – Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon , Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice ,
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Chilliwack RCMP says no child pornography found in school’s books.
• Transit drivers dispute update • Restorative Justice Fundraiser
AND… • WHL and Chilliwack? PLUS!
Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
Interview: Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice
News Director: Don Lehn Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™