UPDATE – Some 60 People at Chilliwack Supports Ukraine Vigil – One Year Since The Invasion – Vedder Bridge

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Supports Ukraine asked you to join them on February 24, for a peaceful, candlelight vigil at the north side park of Vedder Bridge, to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

February 24, 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine, and to date there has been reported 130,000 casualties. As a result, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced and dispersed all around the world.

As a result of the war, the Canadian Government created the CUAET program, and approx. 135,000 Ukrainians have already come to Canada, with at last reported count, over 800,000 Ukrainian Nationals having applied for the program.

https://www.canada.ca/…/ukraine-measures/key-figures.html

Some 60 people were at the North side park, Rotary Trail, next to the Vedder Bridge in Chilliwack.

There were no formal speakers, only a chance to gather in peaceful solidarity and remembrance as they call on world leaders to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

Photos Courtesy Bradley William Gionet – Chilliwack Supports Ukraine: Thank you to those that came to honour the fallen on this 1st anniversary of the war in Ukraine.