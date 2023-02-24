abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 23, 2023 – Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon – Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 23, 2023 – Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon – Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week
: • Expanding parking in Abbotsford.
• West Railway Plaza moving ahead.
• Bus driver’s dispute remains stalled.
AND…the WHL and Abbotsford?!
News Director: Don Lehn Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr Weather: Cari Moore
