abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 23, 2023 – Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon – Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 23, 2023 – Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon – Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week

: • Expanding parking in Abbotsford.

• West Railway Plaza moving ahead.

• Bus driver’s dispute remains stalled.

AND…the WHL and Abbotsford?!

PLUS! Interview: Brad Vis, MP, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Interview: Steve Roukema, Executive Director Chilliwack Restorative Justice

News Director: Don Lehn Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™

