The Return of West Coast Amusements at the Coliseum for the Annual Chilliwack Spring Fair – March 16 to 19

Chilliwack The Chilliwack Coliseum announce the return of West Coast Amusements for the annual Chilliwack Spring Fair.

The fair will be running from March 16th through 19th. They will feature rides, treats, and a great time for the whole family!

“We are excited to once again be partnering with West Coast Amusements. It’s a great opportunity to work with an organization run by a local Fraser Valley family. Every time we’ve been able to host them here, it’s been great to see so many of our community members come out and enjoy the hospitality,” said Vice-President of the Coliseum, Barry Douglas.

The fair will also be running before the Chiefs games on March 17th and 18th. Fans will be able to enjoy all that West Coast Amusements has to offer before heading into the rink to cheer on the Chiefs!

“We love having the opportunity to come home and host events at the Coliseum. There’s nothing better than being a part of these memories made for so many. It makes for a great weekend when people can come out and have fun at the carnival before the Chiefs game,” said co-owner Tarah Hauser of West Coast Amusements.

For more information contact : Tarah at westcoastamusments.com