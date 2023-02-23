Record Cold for Chilliwack on Thursday February 23, 2023 – Old Temps Were From 1917 and 1919!

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett/Environment Canada) – Yup this was record cold for February 23.

Roger Pannett of Environment Canada weather watch fame confirmed the chilly numbers.

Record cold for a February 23 – at -1.9 C , or 10.6 C below normal. This was the second day of sub-zero temperatures. The Previous low max temperatures , -1.1 C in 1919 and – 1.3 C in 2011.

Also a record low mean at -4.5 C , or 9.3 C below normal. The previous record low mean, -3.6 C in 1917.

Add to that:

Issued by Environment Canada at 16:39 Thursday 23 February 2023

Heavy snow is expected Saturday night for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Whistler, and Sea to Sky highway – from Squamish to Whistler.



Total snowfall amounts ranging from 10 to 30 cm.



A significant weather system will push across the South Coast this weekend bringing widespread snow to the region. Periods of light snow will start on Saturday and intensify to heavy snow Saturday night. Heavy snow is expected to ease Sunday morning for most regions.



Due to the variability in the track of the low pressure system and the strength of the Arctic outflow winds, there is some uncertainty associated with the exact snowfall amounts. Current guidance suggests total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm with near 30 cm possible over upslope regions and higher terrain.



Warnings will be issued as the event draws closer. Be prepared for challenging travel conditions Saturday night to Sunday.