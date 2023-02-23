“It’s A No!” Abby Police Foundation Seminars on Social Media, Youth and Inappropriate Photos of Themselves – Saturday March 4

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police, in conjunction with the Abbotsford Police Foundation, announced the ‘It’s a NO’ presentation in Abbotsford on Saturday, March 4th, from 12:30-2:00 pm.

AbbyPD are inviting one parent per household and one child (aged 10+) to attend the presentation, which is being held at the Abbotsford Legacy Sports Centre Banquet Room at 32470 Haida Dr (Exhibition Park near Rotary).

The presentation will include engagement with our Abbotsford Police Youth Squad, which will speak about the dangers of youth using social media and will provide them with an ‘action plan’ should they be contacted by someone wanting inappropriate photos from them.

Spots are limited – to register, see this link and only sign up for two spots: http://ow.ly/cSqC50MYmm3