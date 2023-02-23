Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Named to Canada’s Ski Cross Team for 2023 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia – February 23 and 24

Cultus Lake/Bakuriani, Georgia/Calgary (Alpine Canada) – Alpine Canada officially announced on Thursday, the athletes who will represent Canada in ski cross at the 2023 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia. Through 11 of 14 World Cup events this season, Canada is in a tight battle for the ski cross Nations Cup crown, while in individual standings for the season title crystal globe awards, Reece Howden (Cultus Lake, BC) leads the men and Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC) is second in the women’s standings.

Championship racing begins with qualifying on Thursday February 23rd and continues with medals up for grabs on Friday Feb. 24, and the team event on Saturday Feb 25. For more information on the world championships, including the full schedule, please visit the FIS website at fis-ski.com.

CBC Sports will be providing extensive coverage of these world championships. To learn more, visit CBC Sport at cbc.ca/sports/Olympics.