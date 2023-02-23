BUSINESS – Brad Latham Becomes the Youngest Ever President of CADREB – Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board

Chillliwack – Don’t let his young looks fool you. He knows his stuff.

That’s why Brad Latham has become the youngest ever President of CADREB – Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board.

cadreb.com

From the CADREB Bio: Brad Latham is a dedicated father, husband, Chilliwack resident and Real Estate Agent. Growing up in a house of real estate he joined his father in 2013 at the age of 22 and never looked back at the industry.

A proud member of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board he wanted to learn more about the behind-the-scenes of Real Estate and the board he loves so much. After being nominated by a colleague to be a part of the Board of Directors he ran his campaign and was elected. Enjoying his time on the board he put his name forward to run for 2023 CADREB president to further his journey into the world of Real Estate. After earning the position he spent his 2022 year as President-Elect learning the ins and outs of the now-past president.

What he would like to see during his presidential year is something the board of directors has been working on by navigating a way to bring back more Member Engagement after the pandemic years. He wants our members to know we as a board are here to help and answer questions about the ever-changing rules and regulations in our industry making sure everyone is comfortable knowing we are only a phone call away.

The other important aspect of CADREB he would like to see is the continuation of charity work and donations CADREB already does to better help the place we all call home. It is going to be an exciting 2023 and he feels that we have an amazing Board of Directors this year where we can make a real impact on improving what is already a fantastic Real Estate Board.