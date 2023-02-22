SECOND SHOW ADDED – Pink in Vancouver – October 20 and 21 at Rogers Arena

Los Angeles/Vancouver – P!NK has also announced The TRUSTFALL Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on October 12 making stops at arenas across North America, including a date at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fall tour will follow P!NK’s previously announced 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, which will mark her highly-anticipated return to touring with special guests Brandi Carlile and 2022 Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp will be special guests across all tour dates.

Pink will play Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday October 20 and Saturday October 21.



TICKETS: The general onsale for The TRUSTFALL Tour will start Friday, Feb 24 at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com. Tickets for 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour are also on sale now at LiveNation.com.



Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.