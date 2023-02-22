New BC Transit Board Members Include Mission Mayor

Victoria/Mission – Four new members have been appointed to BC Transit’s board of directors, joining three continuing members.
The British Columbia Transit Act determines the formation of the board of directors. The members are two elected local government officials, two members of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission and three other individuals appointed by government through an order-in-council.
The following new members have been appointed to the board:
- Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria and member of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission
- Maja Tait, mayor of Sooke and member of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission
- Paul Horn, mayor of Mission
- Gladys Atrill, mayor of Smithers
The following members will remain on the BC Transit’s board of directors:
- Catherine Holt, chair
- Wendal Milne
- Blair Redlin
The BC Transit board of directors is responsible for supervising the management of BC Transit and appointing the chief executive officer.
FYI:
- The act requires two of the board members be elected local government officials and two members be part of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission
- The board of directors, through the chair, reports to the minister of transportation and infrastructure.
- The board is governed according to the Government of B.C.’s best practice guidelines for governing boards of public sector organizations.