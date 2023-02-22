Mission School Board Bans Action4Canada for a One Year Period

Mission – On the heels of the Action4Canada legal motion against the Chilliwack School Board being dismissed by RCMP (stating that the Chilliwack School Board allowed child pornography in their libraries) comes another legal setback for that organization.

At the February 21 Mission School Board meeting, a motion was passed:

(From the Mission School Board website) The Board of Education approved an amended Motion-

THAT the Board of Education declines to recognize any delegation from Action4Canada or its representatives to present in board meetings and board committee meetings for a period of one year, AND FURTHER THAT, the board will continue to exercise its authority with respect to recognizing delegations seeking to make any presentations before the board in a manner that affirms its commitment to inclusivity and upholding the values of the BC Human Rights Code and ensuring orderly meetings of the board.

Following this, the Board also directed staff to review Policy 1.4 Board Meeting Procedures, specifically section 11.1 Delegations, and to report back to the Board at a future Committee of the Whole meeting.

The rationale for these motions was shared in the agenda, following a presentation to the Committee of the Whole A4C had on January 10, 2023.

Also

2022-2023 Amended Budget Bylaw

The Board of Education approved THAT the required three (3) readings be carried out in one meeting, and the School District No. 75 (Mission) Amended Annual Budget Bylaw for the fiscal year 2022/2023​ was adopted.