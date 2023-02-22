Juliet – A Revenge Comedy – March 11 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Juliet Capulet is one of the world’s most well-known characters, but she has always been stuck in someone else’s play. In Juliet: A Revenge Comedy, Juliet takes back her free will and rewriters the ending to her own story and it’s one where she doesn’t die. On March 11, Monster Theatre breathes new life into Shakespeare’s beloved classics, creating a piece of fast-paced adventure filled with comedy and fierce femme characters.

In this energetic performance, Juliet tears herself from the fabric of the narrative and exits the play, determined to write her own story. Juliet: A Revenge Company follows the adventures of this bright character as she wanders through the canon of some of Shakespeare’s greatest plays, encountering renowned female characters and recruiting a team of incredibly strong and brilliant women to confront Shakespeare.

This witty show will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish, as these leading ladies rewrite the canon of Shakespeare’s work, making for a show that you do not want to miss!

Juliet: A Revenge Comedy is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 11, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Juliet: A Revenge Comedy is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.