Fraser Valley Realtors Charitable Foundation Announces $100K in Available Funds to Support Vulnerable Youth in the Fraser Valley

Surrey – The Fraser Valley REALTORS® Charitable Foundation (FVRCF) is announcing its first round of granting for local charities working directly with marginalized and vulnerable youth in the Fraser Valley.

One-time grants of $1,000 to $10,000 are available during this round of granting.

Registered Canadian charities located in, or who offer programs within, the Fraser Valley communities of Surrey, Langley, North Delta, White Rock, Abbotsford, or Mission, and who work directly with at-risk youth, are invited to apply by March 17, 2023. Charities will be notified of the results of their application in early April.

“We aim to be a low-barrier granting agency, determined to get much-needed funds to charitable organizations

working directly with our at-risk youth,” says John Barbisan, Chair of the FVRCF Board of Directors.

Charities wishing to apply for a grant can visit www.fvrcf.ca, or contact FVRCF directly at info@fvrcf.ca.