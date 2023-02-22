Chilliwack’s Own Chris Funk Back With A Stunning Combination of Magic, Music and Charisma – March 10 – Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Chris Funk – The Wonderist is in a league of his own and on March 10 you’re invited to witness illusions like you’ve never seen before. Get your tickets soon so you can witness Chris Funk as he baffles audiences with amazing illusions and an engaging multimedia experience that will have you scratching your head and wondering how he did it.

“I’m so excited about performing at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for two reasons. First, now more than ever before, we all need a little wonder and awe in our lives. The second reason, is that I get to perform in my new hometown. I’m pumped I get to bring my passion to my home audience,” says Chris Funk. “The show will combine my two passions. Magic, and some live music. You’ll see some creations that have made appearances on some of the largest television shows in the world, such as America’s Got Talent, Fool Us, and Masters of Illusion.”

Bold, powerful and delivered with a hilarious comedic flair, Chris has masterfully created a not to be missed show that will leave you mystified.

Chris Funk – The Wonderist is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 10, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Chris Funk – The Wonderist is generously sponsored by: O’Connor Group, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.