BREAKING – Chilliwack RCMP investigation determines that content of books in schools DOES NOT meet the definition of Child Pornography

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit has reviewed the content of concern and has determined that it does not meet the legal definition of child pornography.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report alleging that written publications within School District #33 school libraries contained child pornography.

An investigator from the Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Section has reviewed the publications containing the most concerning material identified by the complainant. The investigation has determined that this content does not meet the definition of child pornography under the Criminal Code of Canada.

This is a serious allegation and one that caused many parents great concern in our community, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, Media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. Police have a duty to investigate these allegations but it became clear to the investigator who has years of experience in investigating Child Pornography offences, that, while the material may be deemed inappropriate or concerning to some people, it does not constitute Child Pornography.

NOTE – On Tuesday February 21, Trustee Heather Maahs posted to Facebook: “Tanya Gaw from Action4Canada has filed a complaint with the Chilliwack RCMP who have opened an investigation in response to the complaint and provided a file number. They will have their legal division review the books and get back to Tanya to advise if the books qualify as illegal material. This will take some time.”