Brandon Isaak and Special Guest Andrew Christopher – March 31 at Bozinni’s

Chilliwack – Brandon Isaak and Special Guest Andrew Christopher

Friday March 31

Early Show Doors 4:00 show 5:30

Late Show Doors 8:00 Show 9:00

Tickets $ 27.50 on sale now at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone.

What separates Brandon from the rest of the pack besides his world-class musicianship and song writing, is his ability to connect and involve the audience in his live shows.

After many nominations by The Maple Blues Awards, (Canada’s national blues awards) this Yukonion guitar slinger finally won his first MBA last year for (Acoustic Act of the Year). The nominations were just released again and Brandon once again has a nomination… (Guitarist of the Year). We’ll have to wait and see what happens. Last year he had nominations for (Song Writer of the Year), (Acoustic Act of the Year) and (Album of the Year) for his latest solo album; Here On Earth.

