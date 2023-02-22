91 Year Old Abbotsford Woman With Walker, Injured While Fending Off Purse Snatcher

Abbotsford – On Valentines day afternoon (February 14) Abbotsford Police responded to the 2700 block of Clearbrook Road for a reported attempted purse snatching.

A 91-year-old female victim was walking through the church parking lot utilizing her walker when an unknown man attempted to steal her purse.During the incident, the victim fell to the ground while preventing the suspect from stealing her purse, requiring medical treatment for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a tall Caucasian male wearing a black jacket and black pants.

AbbyPD continue to investigate this incident and are working at identifying the suspect from video in the area.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area between the hours of 2:45 pm and 3:45 pm and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.