White Spot Announces Province-Wide Fundraiser in Support of Variety — The Children’s Charity with A Goal of Raising $100,000

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In keeping with a longstanding tradition, White Spot is proud to once again support children and youth with special needs throughout B.C. From February 26 to March 5, $2 from every burger sold for dine-in or takeout at White Spot across B.C. and R+D Kitchen by White Spot in Burnaby will be donated to Variety – the Children’s Charity for a total donation of up to $100,000.

During the fundraiser by the beloved, born-in-B.C. restaurant chain, burger lovers can show their support by choosing from 10 iconic burgers on White Spot’s menu including its famous Legendary Burger, Monty Mushroom Burger, Bacon Cheddar Beef Burger, BC Chicken Burger, and two limited-time-only features, Bacon Wrapped Cheddar Burger and Wagyu Cheddar Burger — all made from 100% fresh Canadian beef — as well as the West Coast Salmon Burger and the Avocado Impossible Burger. At R+D Kitchen by White Spot, guests can enjoy White Spot burger favourites as well as signature creations like the House Wagyu Burger and the Truffled Mushroom Wagyu Burger.

White Spot has been a champion for Variety – the Children’s Charity since its inception in 1966. Variety’s annual fundraiser, the Variety Show of Hearts, launches this year during Global News Hour at 6 on Thursday, February 23, and culminates with the 57th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airing on Global BC and streaming online at GlobalNews.ca/bc on Sunday, February 26 — the first day of the White Spot Variety fundraiser — from 1 to 5:30 p.m.