Surrey Tree Sales – March 1 and April 19

Surrey – The City of Surrey announces details for this spring’s tree sale events. The first online tree sale opens March 1 at 9:00 A.M. and closes on March 15, with a tree pickup date of March 26. The second sale opens April 19 at 9:00 A.M. and closes May 3, with a pickup date of May 15.

“Surrey’s tree sale is back and I encourage residents to take the opportunity to purchase a high-quality tree at a very affordable price,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “We all know how important trees are to our environment, which is why we hold tree sales four times a year. This popular event sells out quick and the trees are sold on a first come first serve basis. Our first two events open on March 1 and April 19. Make sure you have the dates marked in your calendars so you can purchase a new tree for the spring planting season.”

The City of Surrey hosts four online tree sale events each year. Trees are sold on a first come, first served basis. All trees are $20 (includes taxes). Purchases will be made online and then later picked up from the Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 Street). Each sale will have up to 1000 trees available for purchase, while supplies last. Varieties may include maples, dogwoods, magnolias and assorted fruit trees which all grow well in Surrey. Two additional tree sale dates will be announced later in the year.

More information is available at surrey.ca/treesale.