Surrey Hosting 2023 Men’s and Master Men’s Canadian Fastpitch Championship at Softball City – August 30 to September 3

Surrey – World-class talent will be on display on Labour Day weekend, as one of the biggest and best Fastpitch tournaments in North America is making its long-awaited return to the West Coast! Softball Canada announced its selection of the host city for the 2023 Men’s and Master Men’s Fastpitch Championship and the winning bid was awarded to the Canadian Amateur Sport Society to be hosted at Softball City in Surrey.



“This is a tremendous honour for our Organizing Committee, and we are thrilled to host this event,” says Committee Chair Greg Timm. “Winning this bid is recognition of the significant legacy of premier national and international tournaments hosted at Softball City over the past decade.”



Preparations are well underway for the event which is expected to draw up to 20 teams, 250 athletes as well as thousands of fans from across Canada to Softball City between August 30th to September 3rd.



“We are thrilled the 2023 Men’s and Master Men’s Canadian Championships will be held in British Columbia for the first time since 2006 in Prince George,” says Softball Canada Manager of Operations Gilles LeBlanc. “We have seen a rise in participation and interest for Men’s softball in BC over the past few years, and we look forward to building on that momentum with this prestigious event. We are excited to work with Greg Timm and the Canadian Amateur Sport Society to deliver another successful event at Softball City in Surrey, B.C.”



Men and boys fastball has a long and rich history in British Columbia. For generations the game has been celebrated in many small towns, suburban areas and in the urban cores from Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna. Our First Nations communities have been amongst the world’s leaders in developing athletes and teams.



The successful bid will inspire boys to play the sport, attract new coaches and organizers and demonstrate the excellence of Men’s Fastpitch to both long-time fans and new spectators alike.



Tickets are expected to go on sale in the Spring.